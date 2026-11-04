2027: I’m on a mission to rescue Abia South — Ikonne

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Abia South in the 2027 general election, Prince Paul Ikonne, has pledged to attract federal projects and employment opportunities to the zone if elected.

Ikonne made the pledge while addressing members of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) at Christ the King Cathedral, Aba Diocese, where he described his candidacy as a mission to rescue the zone and accelerate its development.

He alleged that Abia South had suffered poor representation over the past 20 years, resulting in inadequate federal presence, infrastructure and empowerment opportunities.

The candidate promised to attract federal projects to the zone, facilitate federal employment for youths and secure agricultural and business grants for artisans, market women and entrepreneurs.

He also pledged to ensure that Aba, which he described as the commercial hub of the South-East, received its share of federal infrastructure.

Ikonne urged residents to support his ambition, saying his proposed representation would be focused on delivering measurable benefits to the constituency.

“Enough is enough. For 20 years, we have had representation without results, or projects, and leadership without impact. It is time to change that narrative.

“My representation will be vocal, visible and valuable. I will not be a Senator in Abuja without impact to my constituency while my people suffer. We will move from excuses to progress, from lamentation to legislation,” he said.

He called on members of the CWO to mobilise voters in support of his candidacy, describing women as an important grassroots political constituency capable of influencing electoral outcomes.

Ikonne also commended the organisation for its contributions to family life, the growth of the Catholic faith and community development.

In separate remarks, the CWO President in Aba Diocese, Lady Nneoma Florita Ngozi Anwuacha, and some parish presidents commended the candidate for what they described as his support for the diocese.

They assured him of the organisation’s support in the 2027 election, citing his association with the church.