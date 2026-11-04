Oyebanji seeks FG support for livestock development

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has sought increased Federal Government support and collaboration to expand livestock development, create jobs and boost economic opportunities in the state.

Oyebanji made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who was in the state to commission an ultra-modern veterinary hospital in Ado-Ekiti and inspect ongoing projects under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (LPRESS) programme.

The governor said livestock development had enormous potential to improve agricultural productivity, generate wealth, create employment and strengthen livelihoods.

He called for stronger collaboration between the state and the Federal Government to harness opportunities in the sector, particularly through interventions aimed at improving livestock production and developing its value chain.

Oyebanji commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing a separate Ministry of Livestock Development, describing agriculture and livestock as critical sectors for job creation and economic growth.

He said his administration was committed to working with the Federal Government, investors and other stakeholders to unlock the sector’s potential and position Ekiti as an attractive destination for livestock investment.

The governor urged the minister to assess the state’s ongoing projects, particularly the Ikun Dairy Farm, where he said federal intervention was needed to expand operations and improve sustainability.

“I don’t believe in noise making; I believe the only way to advertise yourself is by showcasing your achievements,” he said.

He added that the state had reached a stage where additional Federal Government support was necessary to enable its livestock initiatives to achieve greater impact.

Earlier, Maiha commended Oyebanji for prioritising agriculture as a means of tackling poverty and unemployment, creating wealth and expanding economic opportunities.

The minister assured the governor of the Federal Government’s readiness to strengthen its partnership with Ekiti to expand the agricultural value chain, increase production and sustain the state’s efforts towards food security.

Maiha said his working visit included the commissioning of the veterinary hospital and inspection of LPRESS projects across the state.

The facilities scheduled for inspection included the Ikun Dairy Farm, Emure Poultry Hub, cattle market in Ado-Ekiti, the ongoing construction of a semi-automated abattoir and the Erifun Broiler Processing Plant in Ado-Ekiti, among others.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade; Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode; and LPRESS State Coordinator, Olayinka Adedipe.