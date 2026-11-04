Plateau PDP Chieftain Zang rejects APC campaign council appointment

…Reaffirms loyalty to party

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon. Aminu Zang, has rejected his inclusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council in the state, insisting that he remains a committed member of the opposition party.

Zang, whose name reportedly appeared as number 254 on the published list of the APC Campaign Council’s Central Planning Committee, said he was neither consulted nor informed before his name was included in the committee.

In a statement titled “Clarification on My Inclusion in the 2027 Plateau State Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council – Central Planning Committee (CPC)”, Zang said his political allegiance remained firmly with the PDP and the Rainbow Coalition.

He said, “While I sincerely appreciate those who considered me worthy of inclusion and deemed me suitable for the responsibilities associated with this important assignment, I wish to state, unequivocally and without any ambiguity, that I remain an unrepentant and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the RAINBOW COALITION extraction.”

Speaking in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, Zang said, “They didn’t consult me. I’m not angry, so to speak. “But, like, if you read the statement that I issued, I thanked those who felt that I was worthy of inclusion in the campaign council list.”

He added, “Unfortunately for them, I am a bona fide member of the PDP, so I cannot belong to the PDP and now be in the APC campaign council team. I cannot.”

On his political position ahead of the 2027 general elections, Zang said, “I am supporting Wike’s position that Tinubu returns, but for the governor, no way. I’m in the PDP.”

He further declared, “Of course, we have a candidate in the PDP, Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik.”

He also disclosed that the PDP had yet to constitute its campaign council, saying, “No, not yet. They are working on it.”

In his statement, Zang urged political stakeholders, party members, supporters and members of the public to embrace peace, tolerance, civility and political decorum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said, “The electoral process should be approached with maturity, mutual respect and a strong sense of responsibility.”

He also urged all stakeholders to seek the guidance and intervention of Almighty God for a peaceful electoral process.