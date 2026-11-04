Delta seeks patience over N4bn poverty fund disbursement

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — The Delta State Government has appealed to residents to exercise patience over the disbursement of its N4 billion poverty alleviation fund, assuring that 15,000 indigent beneficiaries across the state’s 25 local government areas would be covered.

The General Manager of the Delta State Social Investment Programme (DSSIP), Chief Henry Sakpra, gave the assurance in Asaba, saying necessary arrangements had been concluded to ensure a smooth, transparent and hitch-free disbursement.

“We urge Deltans to be patient as the necessary modalities have been put in place to ensure hitch-free, seamless disbursement,” Sakpra said.

He assured that the N4 billion earmarked for the intervention would be judiciously utilised to support vulnerable residents, stressing that the programme was not designed to serve the interests of individuals seeking to exploit the initiative.

According to him, the government is committed to ensuring that the funds reach genuine beneficiaries through a transparent and accountable process.

Sakpra said due process would be followed in identifying beneficiaries and implementing the scheme to prevent diversion of funds and ensure that the intervention achieves its intended objectives.

He explained that the programme was designed to alleviate poverty, empower vulnerable residents and improve their living conditions through targeted government support.

“The focus is to provide meaningful support to vulnerable Deltans who genuinely require government intervention rather than allow the funds to be diverted from their intended purpose,” he said.

The DSSIP boss also said the programme would be sustained as long as it continued to address the needs and aspirations of residents.

“The programme would continue to run as long as Deltans are satisfied with it, as long as the programme satisfies the yearnings and the needs of Deltans,” he stated.

The N4 billion intervention is expected to benefit 15,000 indigent persons across the state’s 25 local government areas.

The initiative is part of the state government’s social investment drive under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, which prioritises poverty reduction, inclusive development and improved welfare.

Sakpra reaffirmed the government’s commitment to people-oriented initiatives, saying the DSSIP would continue to implement programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and extending support to vulnerable communities across the state.