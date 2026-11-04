Ilhan Omar wins fifth US Congress term despite Trump attacks

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has won a fifth term in the United States House of Representatives, retaining her seat for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District despite criticism from President Donald Trump and an ongoing federal investigation.

Omar defeated Republican candidate John Nagel in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to projections by CBS News.

The Somali-born lawmaker has been a vocal critic of Trump and has repeatedly faced attacks from the president over her background and political views.

Her re-election comes amid a federal investigation involving allegations concerning her immigration and naturalisation records.

On October 12, federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, DC, residence as part of the investigation. Her phone and passport were reportedly seized, while subpoenas were issued to some of her relatives.

Trump had called on the congresswoman to resign, renewing allegations of identity fraud after a court filing identified her by an additional name.

Omar has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

Former US President Barack Obama has accused Trump of targeting the Minnesota lawmaker because of her political views.

Omar has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since 2019, after winning the 2018 midterm elections. She was among the first two Muslim women elected to the US House of Representatives.

In her victory speech, Omar said her re-election demonstrated that voters would support candidates who prioritised compassion and empathy in their leadership.