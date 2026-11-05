Otu condemns attack on Obi’s convoy, orders arrests

Gov. Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has condemned the attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in Calabar, directing security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Linus Obogo, expressed sadness over the incident, which occurred on Wednesday during Obi’s campaign visit to the state capital.

He also extended his sympathy to the former Anambra State governor and members of his entourage.

“I extend my deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to Mr Peter Obi and his team over the deeply disturbing incident that occurred yesterday during his campaign visit to our state capital,” Otu said.

The governor said Cross River stood in solidarity with political actors seeking to engage the electorate peacefully, stressing that no one should be intimidated or prevented from exercising their political rights.

He described the attack as contrary to the state’s reputation for hospitality and peaceful coexistence, saying it did not reflect the values of its people.

“Cross River has long been cherished as the cradle of hospitality, warmth and civil decorum in Nigeria; our culture is rooted in peace, harmony and mutual respect for all people, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

Otu said the incident was unacceptable and assured political parties that the state remained open to peaceful and lawful political activities.

He warned that his administration would not tolerate political violence or criminality in any form.

“Let it be made unmistakably clear: our administration maintains a zero-tolerance stance against political violence and criminality in any form,” he said.

The governor disclosed that he had directed security agencies to track down those responsible for the attack and ensure they were brought to justice.

“I have directed our security agencies to leave no stone unturned, until every single perpetrator of this shameful act is brought to book to face the full weight of the law,” Otu said.