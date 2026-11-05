Peter Obi’s Bayelsa visit triggers political realignment as Ijaw leaders demand devt, unity

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By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The political landscape of Bayelsa State is undergoing a seismic shift following last week’s visit of Mr. Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC’s presidential candidate, to the heart of the Ijaw Nation. This development, stakeholders said, has introduced a new dimension into the evolving political configuration of the state and the wider Niger Delta ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Obi’s visit, which coincided with the homecoming of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson as National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, featured the commissioning of the NDC state secretariat in Yenagoa, high-level political engagements with stakeholders, and a spectacular traditional Ijaw war canoe and boat regatta at Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Political analysts and Ijaw leaders who spoke to our correspondent described the developments as more than ceremonial, saying they signal the beginning of fresh political alignments and realignments that could reshape the state’s political architecture.

Delivering a penetrating analysis, Professor Benjamin Okaba, a university don and immediate past President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, said Obi’s visit “has introduced another significant dimension into the evolving political configuration of Bayelsa State and, by extension, the Ijaw Nation.”

Okaba, who recalled his 2024 Bayelsa State Annual Thanksgiving remarks on political alignment and realignment, emphasized that while political affiliations may change, “our identity, history and collective aspirations as an Ijaw people must remain constant.”

He said Senator Dickson’s emergence as NDC National Leader “introduces a new dimension into Bayelsa politics,” noting that his experience as a former governor and serving senator gives the party an important political foothold. However, he cautioned that “the success of any political platform must depend on its policies, credibility and commitment to the people’s welfare, not merely political structures or personalities.”

Cultural Renaissance, Political Symbolism

The traditional boat regatta at Toru-Orua, according to Okaba, underscored the importance of Ijaw cultural identity in political engagement. But he stressed that “celebrating our culture must go beyond ceremonial participation. Political leaders must demonstrate sustained commitment to the welfare, security and development of our riverine communities.”

On Obi’s comments regarding federal attention to Bayelsa, Okaba said they “raise important questions about the marginalisation of oil-producing communities. Our people deserve environmental restoration, improved infrastructure, quality education, healthcare and equitable benefits from the resources extracted from their ancestral territories.”

The former INC president also highlighted the proposal for a Bayelsa seaport, particularly the long-standing Agge aspiration, insisting it “deserves serious consideration.”

He added: “Beyond crude oil, the Ijaw Nation must explore its maritime, agricultural, fisheries and tourism potentials to create employment and stimulate sustainable economic development.”

On security, Okaba called for an integrated strategy to tackle kidnapping, piracy and other criminal activities, noting that “effective policing must be complemented by infrastructure, education, youth empowerment and employment opportunities. Sustainable security cannot be separated from sustainable development.”

In what appears to be a major policy intervention, Okaba advocated an Ijaw Development Compact involving political parties, elected representatives, traditional institutions, the INC, civil society organisations, professional groups and youth organisations.

“The purpose should be to identify and articulate common developmental priorities for the Ijaw Nation and establish measurable commitments against which political parties and elected representatives can be assessed,” he said, adding that such a compact should address environmental restoration, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic diversification, youth development, resource control, security and political representation.

“It should not be another ceremonial document. It should provide a practical framework for engagement, advocacy, monitoring and accountability.”

In a direct message to the NDC and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Okaba advised both parties to “move beyond partisan antagonism and make the development of Bayelsa State and the wider Ijaw territory the central focus of their political engagements.”

He listed critical areas both parties must address: environmental justice and ecological restoration; infrastructure and connectivity; education and healthcare; youth empowerment and employment; economic diversification; resource control and fiscal federalism; security and social stability; and political inclusion and representation.

“The political contest should not be about who organises the largest rally, commands the biggest political following, displays the most billboards or attracts the greatest number of traditional boats during a regatta. It should be about who has the most credible ideas for transforming the lives of our people,” he declared.

Looking ahead to 2027, Okaba urged Ijaw politicians to appreciate the enormous responsibility that comes with political leadership.

“The NDC has an opportunity to demonstrate that it can provide a credible alternative to existing political arrangements. The APC has an opportunity to demonstrate that its access to federal power can translate into meaningful development for Bayelsa and the Niger Delta. Other political parties equally have a responsibility to present credible alternatives and contribute constructively to the political process.

“However, none of these political opportunities should be pursued at the expense of the unity and collective aspirations of the Ijaw Nation. We must not allow the 2027 elections to become another occasion for deepening historical divisions, encouraging political hostility or weakening our collective bargaining power.”

He added: “The Ijaw Nation needs political leaders who understand that their political fortunes are temporary, but the future of our people is enduring.”

Obi’s Visit: A Strategic Masterstroke – Clarkson

Also speaking, Amaebi Clarkson, a lawyer and former National Spokesman of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, described Obi’s visit as “very remarkable and strategic, particularly the colourful display of omu aru, the traditional Ijaw war canoe mounted by Ijaw warriors.”

“It is a rare gesture accorded to a non-Ijaw. Bayelsa State, being the epicentre of the Ijaw Nation, has a wide influence in the Niger Delta, and Obi’s perceived endorsement in the heart of Ijaw will carry a significant impact in the South-South,” Clarkson said.

He noted that beyond the fanfare, the visit “shows Obi’s energetic persona as someone ready to dare the challenges confronting the country. Luckily, the leader of his party, Senator Seriake Dickson, is a man of strong character who is capable of leading the charge in the campaigns.

“But above all, Obi’s visit galvanized the massive Igbo presence in Yenagoa, and he is likely to harvest a substantial number of their votes.”

The Bigger Picture

As the political tempo gathers pace, the message from Bayelsa is unmistakable: the Ijaw Nation is demanding a new kind of politics, one that transcends partisan boundaries and places development, unity and collective destiny at its core.

Whether the NDC, APC and other parties will heed this call remains to be seen. But one thing is clear, the forthcoming elections will not just be about who occupies the Creek Haven in Yenagoa. It will be about who can best articulate and deliver on the aspirations of a people long denied the full benefits of their God-given resources.

Vanguard News