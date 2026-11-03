AAUA bans signing-out ceremonies over security concerns

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has banned signing-out ceremonies and all related celebrations on campus over security concerns.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Registrar, Dr Grace Olubunmi Babalola, dated October 30, 2026.

According to the circular, the Vice-Chancellor, acting on behalf of the Senate, approved the ban in the interest of protecting lives and property within the university community.

The management directed that no signing-out party, gathering, procession or other celebratory activity associated with the completion of academic programmes should be organised or held anywhere on campus until further notice.

The directive takes immediate effect, with all students, particularly final-year students, urged to comply strictly.

Deans, Heads of Departments, Heads of Units, security personnel and other relevant university officials have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and report any violation to the appropriate authorities.

Babalola warned that students and other members of the university community who flout the directive would face disciplinary action in accordance with the institution’s extant laws and regulations.

She added that cases involving suspected criminal conduct would be referred to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

The Registrar urged members of the university community to cooperate with the management in maintaining a safe, peaceful and orderly campus environment, stressing that the suspension would remain in force until further notice.