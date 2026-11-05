2027 UTME: JAMB moves to shut down substandard CBT centres

By Joseph Erunke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has moved to tighten its grip on the conduct of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), warning that computer-based test (CBT) centres that fail to meet its prescribed standards will be denied accreditation.

The Board said only centres with adequate facilities, reliable infrastructure and the operational capacity to guarantee a credible and hitch-free examination would be approved to host candidates in the 2027 exercise.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, gave the indication during a meeting with the leadership of the Chief External Examiners, where preparations and readiness for the accreditation exercise ahead of the 2027 UTME were reviewed.

According to a post on the Board’s official X handle on Thursday, the meeting was part of efforts to strengthen examination administration and ensure strict compliance with established operational standards.

The Board said the accreditation exercise would serve as a critical screening mechanism to prevent inadequately equipped centres from participating in the examination, thereby protecting candidates from avoidable disruptions and compromising examination conditions.

Reiterating its position, JAMB declared that accreditation would not be automatic for CBT centres seeking to participate in the exercise.

“Only centres that meet JAMB’s standards will be accredited to host the examination. For candidates, that means a fair and secure place to sit the UTME, wherever they write it,” the Board stated.

The development signals JAMB’s determination to strengthen the credibility of the UTME by ensuring that candidates, irrespective of their examination locations, have access to a secure, reliable and conducive testing environment.

The strict accreditation regime is also expected to address operational shortcomings that have historically threatened the smooth conduct of computer-based examinations, including inadequate facilities and poor technical readiness.

With preparations for the 2027 UTME gathering momentum, the Board maintained that compliance with its accreditation requirements would remain non-negotiable for all CBT centres seeking approval to participate in the nationwide examination.

Vanguard News