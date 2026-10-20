UK reaffirms commitment to deepen defence, security partnership with Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its longstanding defence and security partnership with Nigeria, with renewed focus on military cooperation, professional military education, institutional capacity building and enhanced operational effectiveness.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba said the commitment was reiterated when the recently appointed British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Pete Vowles, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General OO Oluyede, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The British High Commissioner expressed appreciation for the enduring political, diplomatic and military relations between both countries, emphasising that defence and security cooperation remain critical pillars of the UK-Nigeria bilateral relationship.

He underscored his determination to sustain the momentum of existing security initiatives and explore opportunities to deepen collaboration in response to evolving regional and global security challenges.

He further highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong and mutually beneficial partnership that support regional stability and strengthens Nigeria’s capacity to address contemporary security threats.

In his response, the CDS highlighted the longstanding historical ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, noting that both countries have sustained a productive defence relationship for several decades and continued to work together in addressing shared security concerns.

General Oluyede emphasised the importance of sustaining and expanding existing areas of cooperation, particularly in professional military education, transfer of technology and institutional capacity building.

He noted that ongoing defence agreements and training programmes have contributed to enhancing the professional competence and operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The CDS stressed that continued collaboration with strategic international partners remains important to strengthening the Armed Forces’ capacity to respond effectively to emerging threats, while promoting greater self-reliance, institutional resilience and operational efficiency.

Both parties expressed optimism about the future of the UK-Nigeria defence and security partnership, reaffirming their commitment to building on existing achievements and identifying further areas of cooperation for mutual benefit.