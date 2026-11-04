N50,000 relief fund: FG explains how beneficiaries will be selected

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The Federal Government, FG has outlined how selected poor and vulnerable Nigerian households can receive a ₦50,000 cash grant under its National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The programme, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is designed to help vulnerable households cope with rising living costs through direct cash transfers into mobile wallets.

According to the programme’s guidelines, beneficiaries will receive the money through designated payment providers, including ALAT, MoMo, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

The government said the intervention uses mobile wallets to ensure that financial support reaches beneficiaries quickly and transparently, with independent checks conducted during each payment cycle.

How to receive the FG’s ₦50,000 cash grant

The government outlined four steps for selected beneficiaries to access the payment.

1. Receive an SMS notification

Selected beneficiaries will receive a text message from one of the designated payment providers informing them that they have been selected for the programme.

2. Confirm participation

Recipients are required to reply YES to the message to indicate their consent to participate in the programme.

The guidelines state that no payment will be made without the beneficiary’s consent.

3. Activate the mobile wallet

Following confirmation, a mobile wallet will be opened and linked to the beneficiary’s phone number and National Identification Number (NIN).

4. Receive and withdraw the money

The sum of ₦50,000 will be credited to the beneficiary’s wallet.

Recipients can withdraw the money through a Point of Sale (POS) agent, at a bank or spend directly from their mobile wallets.

USSD codes to withdraw the ₦50,000 grant

Beneficiaries will receive additional SMS instructions from their respective payment providers after their wallets have been credited.

The government provided the following withdrawal codes:

ALAT (Wema Bank): Dial 94523#.

MoMo PSB: Dial 6710#.

NairaGram: Dial 72600#.

OPay: Dial 95520# or use the mobile application.

Moniepoint: Dial 557327# or use the mobile application.

How beneficiaries are selected

According to the programme’s guidelines, beneficiaries are selected using verified national identity records and the National Social Register.

The selection process is designed to identify poor and vulnerable households eligible for the intervention.

The government explained that individuals cannot apply independently or pay to be included in the beneficiary list.

It also clarified that not everyone will be included in the first group of beneficiaries.

FG warns Nigerians against fraud

The government cautioned beneficiaries against fraudsters who may attempt to exploit the cash transfer programme by demanding money or personal banking information.

It said the programme is free and that nobody is authorised to request payment to facilitate the release of the ₦50,000 grant.

The guidelines listed three ways beneficiaries can identify genuine programme messages:

Messages must come from ALAT, MoMo, NairaGram, OPay or Moniepoint.

Recipients will only be asked to reply YES or dial their payment provider’s designated USSD code.

Messages will never request payment, a Personal Identification Number (PIN), a One-Time Password (OTP) or require recipients to click a link.

The government also warned beneficiaries against sharing their PINs, OTPs or passwords with anyone, including agents and officials.

It advised recipients to ignore messages from unauthorised senders and contact the programme’s helpline if they are unsure about the authenticity of a notification.

Frequently asked questions about the NERSI ₦50,000 grant

What is NERSI?

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) is a Federal Government relief programme designed to help Nigerian households cope with rising living costs.

It is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

How much will beneficiaries receive?

Each selected beneficiary will receive ₦50,000 in their mobile wallet. The government says the full amount will be credited without deductions.

Is the ₦50,000 payment a loan?

No. The payment is a Federal Government grant, not a loan, and beneficiaries are not required to repay it.

Who is eligible for the cash transfer?

Beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Individuals cannot apply or pay to be included in the list. Those selected will receive an SMS notification from their designated payment provider.

Why was I selected, and how did the government obtain my phone number?

According to the programme’s guidelines, beneficiaries are selected using information from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Their phone numbers are obtained from these records and shared only with the relevant payment provider for the purpose of disbursing the grant.

The government also stated that beneficiaries’ personal information would be used only for the programme.

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