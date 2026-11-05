CHOGM 2026: Prioritise human rights over political convenience — Onoh tells Bianca

By Emma Nnadozie

Denge (Dr) Josef Onoh, former Southeast spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on her appointment as Vice-Chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG).

Onoh, who is also Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, urged his elder sister to use her new position to promote democratic governance, institutional accountability and human rights across Africa.

The appointment was confirmed at the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026) in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a statement issued from Oman, Onoh described the appointment as a recognition of Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s diplomatic experience, intellect and commitment to justice, equity and the rule of law.

He said the appointment was a source of pride to their family and a recognition of her years of service to Nigeria.

“This prestigious elevation on the global stage is a well-deserved recognition of your years of dedicated service to our nation,” Onoh said.

He added that her new responsibility within the 56-member Commonwealth presented an opportunity to advance accountable and democratic leadership.

Recognising the demands of the office, Onoh urged the minister to remain committed to principled diplomacy, particularly at a time when Africa faces critical governance and human rights challenges.

He also appealed to her to uphold the values of integrity, courage and truth, which he said were part of the legacy of their late parents.

Onoh cautioned against sacrificing those values for short-term political interests, stressing that public office should be guided by humanity and service.

“Let your tenure be defined by the rare virtues of humility, deep empathy, and a steadfast dedication to humanity,” he said.

“Politics and political offices are fleeting, but the impact we make on human lives and the integrity with which we serve endure forever. Always place the well-being of humanity far above the allure of political office.”

He expressed confidence in her ability to discharge the new responsibility, while praying for wisdom, strength and divine protection as she assumes the assignment.

Onoh said he hoped her leadership would bring further honour to their family, Nigeria and the African continent.