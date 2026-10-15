Top 5 oldest countries in the world

Some of the world’s oldest countries have histories stretching back thousands of years, with ancient civilisations that developed early systems of government, writing, trade, religion and law.

However, ranking the oldest countries in the world depends on whether age is measured by the emergence of ancient civilisation, the formation of a unified state or continuous sovereignty. Egypt, Iran, China, India and Greece are among the countries with some of the world’s oldest historical roots.

Here are five of the oldest countries in the world based on the history of their ancient civilisations and early states.

1. Egypt

Egypt is home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, with the unification of Upper and Lower Egypt traditionally dated to around 3100 BC.

Ancient Egyptian civilisation flourished along the River Nile, producing monumental pyramids, hieroglyphic writing and sophisticated systems of administration. Despite centuries of foreign rule, Egypt has retained a strong connection to its ancient heritage.

Its capital is Cairo, and the country remains an important cultural and political centre in North Africa and the Middle East.

2. Iran

Iran, historically known as Persia, has roots in ancient civilisations dating back thousands of years. The region was home to Elamite societies, with organised political centres emerging during the third millennium BC.

The Achaemenid Persian Empire, founded by Cyrus the Great around 550 BC, later became one of the largest empires of the ancient world.

Although Iran’s political systems have changed considerably over the centuries, the country has maintained a distinctive Persian cultural and historical identity. Its capital is Tehran.

3. China

China has one of the world’s longest recorded histories, with early civilisations developing thousands of years ago.

The Xia dynasty is traditionally dated to around 2070 BC, although details of its history remain debated. The Shang dynasty, which emerged around 1600 BC, is supported by archaeological evidence, including inscriptions on oracle bones.

China subsequently developed powerful dynasties, extensive administrative systems and influential philosophical traditions. Despite major political changes, its cultural and written historical heritage spans several millennia.

Beijing is the country’s capital.

4. India

India’s historical roots extend to the Indus Valley Civilisation, which flourished in parts of present-day India and Pakistan more than 4,000 years ago.

Major urban centres such as Harappa and Mohenjo-daro featured organised settlements, drainage systems and extensive trading networks. Later societies developed influential religious, philosophical and political traditions across the Indian subcontinent.

India’s modern republic was established in 1950, following independence from British rule in 1947. Its ancient civilisation, however, predates the modern state by thousands of years.

New Delhi is India’s capital.

5. Greece

Greece has a rich history associated with the Minoan and Mycenaean civilisations, which flourished in the Aegean region during the second millennium BC.

Ancient Greece later became known for its contributions to philosophy, mathematics, politics, drama and science. Its influence helped shape many aspects of modern Western thought and institutions.

However, the modern Greek state was established in the nineteenth century after a war of independence against Ottoman rule. Greece’s ancient civilisation and the modern country’s founding date therefore represent different historical milestones.

Athens is the country’s capital.

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