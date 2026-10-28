NAF to continue salaries until crash victims’ benefits are paid

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has assured families of personnel killed in the October 5, 2026, crash involving its ATR 42-500 aircraft, NAF 931, at Igbokoda, Ondo State, that their salaries will continue to be paid until their death benefits are fully paid to their next of kin.

The assurance was given on Wednesday, October 28, during an engagement with the bereaved families to address their concerns and provide updates on the recovery operation and investigation into the accident.

Representing the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, conveyed the service chief’s condolences and reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to supporting the families.

He said the Air Force’s responsibility extended beyond the immediate response to the tragedy.

“The Nigerian Air Force stands with you, and our thoughts and prayers remain with every family affected by this tragedy,” Gabkwet said.

As part of the welfare measures, Aneke directed that the salaries of the deceased personnel should continue until their death benefits had been fully paid to their next of kin.

According to the NAF, the measure is intended to provide financial stability for dependants while the applicable benefits are being processed.

The service said the policy reflects the Chief of the Air Staff’s emphasis on personnel welfare, including the well-being and security of their families.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to update the families on recovery operations and the ongoing investigation.

Gabkwet explained that the swampy, waterlogged terrain and difficult access to the crash site had posed significant technical and logistical challenges, requiring dewatering, engineering support and site stabilisation.

He assured the families that the NAF would continue the recovery operation in collaboration with relevant agencies and support a thorough, evidence-based investigation.

He said the service would not speculate on the cause of the crash until the available evidence had been properly examined.

The NAF also facilitated engagements between the families and its religious leaders, including Christian chaplains and Muslim imams, to provide prayers, spiritual guidance and pastoral support.

In addition, consultant psychologist, Professor Ehize Odigie-Okpataku, provided psychological support through individual interactions and counselling sessions.

The families were given the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions about the accident, recovery efforts and welfare arrangements.

Reaffirming the service’s commitment to accountability and continued engagement, Aneke assured the families that their concerns and the dignity of the deceased personnel would remain central to the NAF’s response.

“Your grief matters, your questions matter, and the dignity of your loved ones will remain central to our response to this tragedy,” he said.

The NAF also pledged to maintain communication with the families and provide guidance on welfare and administrative matters through designated liaison channels, including the Office of the Directorate of Veterans Affairs.

The service said it would continue supporting the bereaved families, sustain recovery efforts and facilitate a credible investigation while ensuring that the deceased personnel were honoured with dignity and compassion.