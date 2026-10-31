2027: Keyamo begins aviation campaign for Tinubu’s re-election

Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has rolled out a short television campaign series titled ‘Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series’ to showcase the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the aviation sector ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the initiative marks one of the first campaign communication interventions by the Minister following his appointment as Director of the Directorate of Air Transport Mobilisation under the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC.

The statement reads: “The Directorate is responsible for coordinating and facilitating air transportation for authorised campaign activities in support of President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“Demonstrating a commitment to delivering on his new assignment, Keyamo swiftly mobilised his team to produce a 30-second television campaign material to showcase the administration’s aviation sector achievements.

“The campaign material, which has been fully paid for, is scheduled to commence airing on November 1, 2026, across major television stations. The broadcasts will continue until a few days before the presidential election.

“The Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series is scripted to present a concise, compelling and accessible account of the aviation sector’s transformation under the Tinubu administration. Through the short-format television production, the campaign seeks to bring the government’s aviation record directly to the voting public, highlighting the sector’s progress and its contribution to national development.

“With aviation serving as a critical driver of economic growth, tourism, trade, investment and international connectivity, the series is intended to draw attention to the sector’s role in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and to encourage an informed public assessment of the administration’s performance. The launch of the Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series signals the beginning of a focused campaign as the APC prepares for the 2027 general elections.”