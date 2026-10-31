Navy marines kill 34 terrorists, disrupt ISWAP/Boko Haram operations in Lake Chad

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigerian Navy Marines at the Naval Base Lake Chad in conjunction with 403 Amphibious Brigade Nigerian Army, operating under Operation Hadin Kai, have recorded significant operational gains against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in the Lake Chad area, neutralising 34 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in the waters.

Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Information while making this known on Saturday said the operation was conducted through intelligence-driven offensive.

He said, “On 28 October 2026, the Nigerian Navy Marines conducted offensive operations against terrorist elements, with initial reports indicating that 8 terrorists were killed in action.

“A subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revised the casualty figure to 28 terrorists killed in action.

“In a separate operation on 30 October 2026, the Nigerian Navy Marines deployed at Naval Base Lake Chad conducted an offensive strike against identified Boko Haram terrorist enclave at Dumba.

“The operation followed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that facilitated the identification and monitoring of terrorist elements before a precision strike was executed.

“Preliminary Battle Damage Assessment indicates that approximately 6 terrorists were neutralised, while several others reportedly sustained injuries.

“The casualty figures remain subject to further verification as operational assessments continue.

“Since their deployment, the recently established Nigerian Navy Marines have served as a force multiplier under Operation Hadin Kai, strengthening the conduct of offensive operations against terrorist elements.

“Their operational contributions have enhanced the capacity to target terrorist enclaves, disrupt hostile activities and deny Boko Haram Terrorists freedom of action within the Lake Chad area.

“These efforts continue to support the degradation of terrorist capabilities and advance ongoing operations to restore peace and stability in the North East.

“The Nigerian Navy remains committed to supporting joint operations through sustained offensive action and intelligence-driven engagements to strengthen national security and protect vulnerable communities.”