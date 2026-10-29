‘One in 4 Nigerian stroke patients under 50’

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One in four stroke cases in Nigeria affects people below 50, raising concerns about the disease’s growing burden among young adults.

Prof. Kolawole Wahab, Head of the Stroke Unit at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin.

He spoke on the sidelines of a medical rally commemorating the 2026 World Stroke Day, with the theme ‘Every Minute Counts’, which highlights the importance of prompt treatment.

Wahab said research published in 2017 had documented the prevalence of stroke among younger Nigerians.

“When we talk about stroke in the young, we are talking about those who are below the age of 50.

“One out of every four cases of stroke in Nigeria could be a case of stroke in the young. The prevalence is as high as 25 per cent.

“We see people who are in their 40s, some in their 30s, coming down with stroke,” he said.

The neurologist described the stroke burden in the region as epidemic, adding that UITH’s emergency department receives one or two stroke patients daily.

He identified hypertension as Nigeria’s leading stroke risk factor, warning that poor blood pressure control could increase the likelihood of the condition.

According to him, up to nine out of every 10 stroke cases have hypertension as an underlying factor.

Wahab expressed concern that some patients abandon prescribed medication in favour of unproven remedies, leaving their blood pressure uncontrolled.

He also identified diabetes as another major risk factor, noting that some people remain unaware they have the condition.

Others, he said, neglect proper diabetes management in spite of knowing their status.

“It is until they have suffered from stroke that they become aware they have diabetes,” he said.

Wahab listed imbalances in blood fats among other risk factors, explaining that abnormal levels of good and bad fats could contribute to stroke.

He warned against smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, hard drugs and sedentary lifestyles, urging Nigerians to adopt healthier habits.

The expert also advised people to moderate their salt intake, particularly those diagnosed with hypertension.

He cautioned against adding table salt to meals after preparation, stressing the importance of controlling blood pressure.

Also speaking, Dr Wemimo Olaofin, a consultant neurologist at UITH, urged Nigerians to check their blood pressure regularly.

Olaofin said stroke could occur suddenly at any time, but preventive measures and proper health management could reduce the risk.

He encouraged the public to monitor their blood pressure and embrace healthier lifestyles to prevent the condition.

Mrs Tejumola Olayinka, Deputy Director of Nursing in charge of UITH’s Stroke Care Unit, said the commemoration aimed to promote awareness and early hospital presentation.

“Stroke case is an emergency case that requires timely intervention. We can reduce the number of mortality and also reduce the number of people with stroke,” she said.

Olayinka described stroke as a sudden occurrence, “like a slap”, and highlighted facial drooping, arm weakness and slurred speech as warning signs.

She urged people displaying these symptoms to be rushed to hospital immediately for medical attention.

The nursing director also warned stroke patients against failing to take prescribed medication, noting that some patients did not adhere to treatment in spite of knowing their condition.

As part of the commemoration, UITH organised an awareness rally across the hospital and medical outreach programmes at the teaching hospital and Kwara Government House.

Two beneficiaries, Mr Jimoh Abdullateef and Mrs Fatima Abdulazeez, commended the medical team for providing free medical services and distributing drugs.

Vanguard News