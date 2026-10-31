46-yr-old businessman commits suicide, leaves video message for family

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 46-year-old businessman, Akinbolusere Kayode, has reportedly died by suicide in Ondo Town, Ondo State.

Sources said he took his life in his office near BOVAS Petrol Station in Igba Town at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Two empty bottles suspected to have contained poisonous substance were recovered by police detectives attached to the Bolorunduro Division who visited the scene.

According to sources, the deceased recorded a video in which he spoke about his business challenges, humble beginnings, and relationship with his wife, whom he praised for standing by him throughout his struggles.

He also repeatedly stated that no one pressured him into deciding to transfer his properties to his wife and three children.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the incident.

Abayomi said the two empty bottles suspected to have contained Sniper insecticide were recovered from a nearby bush during the police investigation.

He added that preliminary findings indicated that the deceased recorded a video before his death in which he lamented the hardships he faced in life. The video has since circulated widely on social media.

His remains were evacuated and deposited at the State Hospital morgue for preservation and further examination.

Police said no signs of foul play or visible injuries were observed on the body during the initial examination.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Felix Ohagwu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the actual cause of death.

Ohagwu urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and allow investigators to carry out their work.

He also advised individuals experiencing emotional distress, marital difficulties, or other personal challenges to seek timely support and assistance rather than resorting to actions that could endanger their lives.

Vanguard News