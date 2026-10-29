Osimhen welcomes second child with Cameroonian-German girlfriend

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend, Stefanie Ladewig, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

Galatasaray, the Turkish club where Osimhen plays, announced the arrival of the couple’s daughter in a social media post on Thursday.

“Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!” the post read.

The couple’s first daughter, Hailey, was born in October 2022.

Ladewig, a Cameroonian-German fashion model and social media influencer, reportedly began dating Osimhen in 2019 when the Nigerian forward was playing for German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Ladewig had been involved in a road accident while heavily pregnant. Turkish media reported that she escaped unhurt in the crash, which involved three vehicles.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is expected to feature for Galatasaray in their league fixture against T. Konyaspor on Friday, having been included in the squad for the match.

The 27-year-old forward was in impressive form on Monday, scoring twice to help Galatasaray defeat their fierce Istanbul rivals, Fenerbahce, in the city derby.

Galatasaray currently lead the league standings after nine matches, while Osimhen has scored eight goals, placing him among the competition’s joint-top scorers.