National grid stabilised after ‘multiple trippings’ – NISO

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The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) says it has put in place corrective measures to stabilise the national grid following multiple trippings on Monday.

The management of NISO said this on its verified X handle in Abuja.

It said: “NISO wishes to inform the public that at approximately 12:40 p. m. on Monday, the grid experienced multiple trippings on the 330 kilovolt (kV) transmission network.”

The system operator said that following the incident, it immediately implemented appropriate corrective measures to stabilise the power system and restore normal operations.

It said that restoration efforts had been successfully completed, and the grid has returned to normal operation.

”NISO wishes to clarify that the incident affected only a section of the grid, contrary to unverified reports and claims currently circulating in the media, ” it said.

According to NISO, members of the public are. therefore, advised to disregard misleading information and rely on official communication channels for accurate and verified updates on the status of the grid.

It said that NISO remains committed to maintaining grid stability, ensuring the reliable operation of the national electricity transmission system, and providing timely and accurate information to the public. (NAN)