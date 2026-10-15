JUSUN suspends Nasarawa strike for two weeks

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Nasarawa State chapter, has suspended its month-long strike to demand financial autonomy for the state judiciary for two weeks.

The union announced the suspension in a statement issued on Thursday following a meeting of its State Executive Council (SEC), which resolved that the industrial action would be suspended with effect from October 15, 2026.

The statement, signed by the union’s Public Relations Officer, Comrade Ogbere Zechariah, on behalf of the SEC, said the decision followed an agreement with the Nasarawa State Government.

It attributed the suspension to the intervention of JUSUN National President, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, and assurances given by the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, that the government would address the union’s demands.

“The suspension became imperative as a result of the swift and fatherly intervention of the National President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, and in due respect to the person and office of His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, who has given firm assurances of government’s commitment to address our demands,” the statement said.

According to the union, the two-week period would give the government time to fulfil its commitments under the agreement.

It stressed that suspending the strike did not weaken its resolve to pursue financial autonomy for the judiciary, describing the decision as a demonstration of respect for the union’s leadership and the office of the deputy governor.

The union, however, warned that it would resume the industrial action without further notice if the government failed to honour the agreement within the stipulated period.

JUSUN consequently directed all its members in Nasarawa State to resume duty immediately at their respective workstations.

It also urged members to remain law-abiding and disciplined and to maintain decorum in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

The union thanked its members for their solidarity, sacrifices, resilience and understanding throughout the strike.