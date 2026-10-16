LAUTECH doctors suspend 50-day strike after Makinde’s intervention

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, has suspended its 50-day industrial action for an initial period of eight weeks following the intervention of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The suspension takes effect on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with the resumption of full clinical duties, following government commitments to address the doctors’ demands.

The demands include payment of outstanding 2025 minimum wage arrears, implementation of the Revised Professional Allowance Table (PAT) and passage of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) Bill.

The decision was reached at an emergency general meeting of the association on Friday, October 16, after members reviewed the outcome of a stakeholders’ meeting held the previous day at the hospital’s Gangway Hall, chaired by Governor Makinde.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to the Chief of Staff to the governor, the association expressed gratitude to Makinde for his intervention and commitment to resolving the issues that triggered the strike.

The letter was jointly signed by the ARD President, Dr Mustapha Adedapo; Public Relations Officer, Dr Abdulrahman Fofie; and Assistant General Secretary, Dr Oladayo Bada.

The association said the governor’s visit to the hospital and personal involvement in negotiations demonstrated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of healthcare workers.

“The presence of key government officials, members of the hospital board, the leadership of the State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders underscored the seriousness and sincerity of government in addressing the longstanding concerns raised by healthcare workers,” the letter stated.

Government sets deadlines for demands

On the outstanding 2025 minimum wage arrears, the government reportedly committed to making payment on or before mid-November 2026.

The governor also directed the establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee to develop modalities for implementing the Revised Professional Allowance Table within six weeks.

Regarding the Medical Residency Training Act Bill, the government committed to ensuring its passage on or before October 28, 2026, with assent expected within the first week of November.

The association described the commitments as significant steps towards resolving the dispute and improving the working conditions of resident doctors in the state.

“These commitments demonstrate His Excellency’s dedication to strengthening the healthcare system in Oyo State, improving the welfare of healthcare workers, and ensuring quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state,” it said.

Doctors give government eight weeks

Explaining its decision to suspend the strike, the ARD said members considered the governor’s intervention and ongoing efforts by the state government and hospital management to address their grievances.

“In recognition of the Governor’s goodwill and the ongoing efforts of the Government and Hospital Management toward resolving our demands, the Association resolved to suspend its fifty (50)-day industrial action for an initial period of eight (8) weeks,” the letter stated.

The suspension provides an eight-week window for the government to fulfil its commitments, while the association expressed optimism that the agreed timelines would be respected.

The doctors said their decision was based on the commitments made and the need to sustain constructive engagement with the relevant authorities.

The association assured the governor of its continued commitment to industrial harmony and the provision of quality healthcare services to residents of Oyo State.

“We are optimistic that the commitments made will be implemented within the agreed timelines and that this marks the beginning of a lasting resolution to the concerns of our members,” it added.

The ARD also requested that its appreciation be conveyed to the governor for what it described as his leadership and responsiveness to the welfare of healthcare professionals.