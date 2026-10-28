Iran warns any Israeli-led attack would be ‘devastating’ for global markets

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any Israeli-instigated attack in the Gulf region would have a “devastating impact” on global markets.

“Devastating impact on int’l markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

The United States and Israel have in recent days raised the prospect of renewed attacks on Iran in the Middle East war which began in February with strikes on the Islamic republic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking to form a new government after close elections, said on Wednesday he could work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate the “existential threat” posed by Iran.