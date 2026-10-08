Gboko imposes curfew after protest turns violent

…Council suspends BEMOA leadership

…Protesters burn two Civil Protection Guards vehicles

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Gboko Local Government Council in Benue State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area following unrest that erupted after the killing of a commercial motorcycle operator by unknown gunmen.

The council chairman, Torseer Yina, announced the curfew with effect from Thursday, October 8, 2026, as part of measures to contain the unrest and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The chairman also suspended the leadership of the Benue Motorcycle Hirers Association (BEMOA), Gboko branch, following a protest by members of the association over the killing, which later turned violent.

The commercial motorcycle operator was allegedly shot at close range in the Gboko South area of the town on Wednesday night, after which his motorcycle was reportedly taken away by the assailant.

The Security Adviser to the Gboko Local Government Council, Akaakohol Nev, said BEMOA members took to the streets on Thursday morning to protest the killing.

According to him, the protest was later hijacked by hoodlums, leading to the destruction of property.

He said protesters marched to the office of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards on Shaahu Road and set two of the agency’s vehicles ablaze.

“They marched to the office of Benue State Civil Protection Guards on Shaahu Road and burnt two of their vehicles on the grounds that the bullet that was used on their member was a cartridge and they believed it was the Guards that carried out the act because their guns use cartridge,” Nev said.

He added that the council received information that a rifle was allegedly stolen from the office during the attack, saying the police were investigating the incident.

Following the development, Yina ordered the immediate suspension of the leadership of BEMOA in Gboko.

The decision was contained in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Secretary of the Local Government Security Council.

The statement said the suspension and curfew were necessary to contain the unrest and violent protest that followed the death of the motorcycle operator.

“The Executive Chairman, Gboko Local Government Council, Torseer Yina has suspended the leadership of the Benue Motorcycle Hirers Association (BEMOA), Gboko branch, with immediate effect,” the statement said.

It added that the protest was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in the burning of two vehicles belonging to the Benue State Civil Protection Guards.

The council chairman warned that anyone caught violating the curfew or breaching public peace would face sanctions.

The statement, however, said the curfew would exempt the movement of persons and vehicles involved in essential services.