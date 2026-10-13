Forex inflow rises 23% to $35 billion

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s net foreign exchange (forex) inflow grew by 23.2 percent year-on-year, YoY to $35.77 billion in the first half of 2026 (H1’26) from $29.77 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Vanguard analysis of data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Quarterly Statistical Bulletin and Data for the review period showed that aggregate forex inflow rose by 12.7 per cent to $63.82 billion in H1’26 from $56.62 billion in H1’25.

However, forex outflow declined by 25.5 per cent to $19.98 billion from $26.85 billion recorded in H1’25.

According to the report, forex inflow through the CBN fell slightly by 0.27 per cent to $18.28 billion from $18.33 billion in H1’25, while inflow through autonomous sources increased by 18.7 per cent to $45.5 billion in H1’26 from $38.3 billion in H1’25.

But forex outflow through the bank dropped by 40.4 per cent to $12.2 billion from $20.47 billion in H1’25.

However, outflow through autonomous sources increased by 21.8 per cent to $7.8 billion from $6.4 billion in H1’25.

Consequently, autonomous sources recorded a net forex inflow of $37.7 billion in H1’26 compared with $31.89 billion in H1’25.

The Bank on its part recorded a net forex inflow of $6.12 billion in H1’26, higher than the -$2.13 billion recorded in H1’25.