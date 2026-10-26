NYSC, UNN disowned ex-minister Uche Nnaji’s certificates, ICPC witness tells court

An investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Yakubu Ibrahim, on Monday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that both the University of Nigeria (UNN) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) disowned the degree and discharge certificates presented by former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, to the Senate for his ministerial screening in 2023.

The witness, Suprintendent of Police, Yakubu Ibrahim, testified as the first prosecution witness in the trial of Nnaji, who is facing a six-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2026, bordering on alleged corruption, fraud, conferring corrupt advantage and providing false information through the alleged presentation of forged university degree and national service certificates.

The investigator, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, J. A. Mumini (SAN), said he was part of the ICPC team that investigated two petitions against the defendant.

The witness said his team was assigned to investigate the matter after the commission received two separate petitions alleging certificate forgery against Nnaji.

He said the Chairman of the Special Task Force directed an investigation, prompting the commission to request relevant documents from the National Assembly, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He told the court that the team wrote to UNN to authenticate the Bachelor of Science certificate in Microbiology/Biochemistry allegedly submitted by Nnaji to the Senate.

According to him, the university responded that it did not issue the certificate to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu for the 2027 election.

The witness added that the team also contacted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over a discharge certificate 15th May 1986, but the NYSC equally disowned it, maintaining that it did not issue any such certificate to the ex-minister.

Ibrahim further told the court that UNN supplied the investigators with the defendant’s academic records, including a notice of withdrawal issued over his failure to obtain the required grade in a course.

When shown copies of the correspondence between the ICPC and the two institutions, the witness identified the documents, following which the prosecution sought to tender them in evidence.

Defence counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said he would allow the documents to be admitted at that stage but reserve his objection until later.

On the steps taken to interview the defendant, Ibrahim said the head of his section issued an invitation, but investigators could not locate his address.

He said a copy of the invitation, dated May 5, 2026, was subsequently sent to the defendant’s email address and WhatsApp number.

According to the witness, after Nnaji failed to honour the invitation, the ICPC liaised with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to effect his arrest on July 1.

He added that the defendant was questioned and made statements dated July 1 and 2.

During cross-examination by Olanipekun, the witness admitted that he did not visit UNN during the investigation and did not know the faculty to which the defendant had been admitted.

He, however, said members of the investigating team interviewed the university’s Registrar.

Asked whether the team established where the alleged certificates were forged, Ibrahim said he did not know.

He also said the defendant made no comment on the allegations when questioned by investigators.

On whether the team investigated where Nnaji undertook his national service, the witness said it did not because the NYSC had stated that it did not issue the certificate.

“The NYSC said the certificate was not issued by it, which was why we didn’t inquire where he served,” he told the court.

The witness also confirmed seeing a notice of withdrawal supplied by UNN. When asked to identify it, he identified the document, marked Exhibit C, dated November 7, 1984.

He said the university explained in its letter the policy governing the grades required for the award of a certificate saying if one failed four times, the person was not qualified.

Ibrahim said Nnaji failed at two stages and did not write the examination at the third stage for medical reasons.

“The witness said, “the defendant went ahead to write the supplementary examination for which he did not register.”

Ibrahim further testified that UNN confirmed that the BSc certificate in Microbiology and Biochemistry attributed to the defendant was not issued by the university.

Olanipekun suggested that a subsequent letter dated March 18, 1985, rescinded the earlier withdrawal notice. Ibrahim agreed, adding that the withdrawal notice related to a course in General Microbiology.

The witness also told the court that investigators did not establish the number of years a student studying Microbiology was expected to spend at the university.

At the conclusion of cross-examination, the prosecution did not re-examine the witness, following which Justice Joyce Abdulmalik discharged him and adjourned further hearing until November 3.

Meanwhile, it is recalled that Nnaji, who resigned as minister following the certificates forgery scandal did not include the controversial degree certificate in his Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) filing ahead of the 2027 election in which he flies the flag of the PDP.