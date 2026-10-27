Ifeanyi Okoye emerges 12th President of MAN

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, Chief Executive Officer of Juhel Nigeria Limited, as its 12th President .

He succeeds Otunba Francis Meshioye, who completed his four-year tenure at the recently-concluded 54th Annual General Meeting of the association held on 7th October 2026 in Lagos.

A statement by Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, noted that Okoye holds a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) with a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and an M.Sc. and PhD in Pharmaceutical Technology and Industrial Pharmacy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, graduating as the best student in his class.

He established JUHEL Nigeria Limited in 1987, a wholly indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing company with headquarters in Enugu, Enugu State, and moved to its permanent site in Emene, Enugu, in 2001 with facilities expanded to include syrups and capsules. In 2010, JUHEL opened a major parenteral manufacturing facility in Awka, Anambra State.

Okoye is a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and an alumnus of Harvard Business School in Boston, USA. He attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State, and was conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2012.

He has served on several committees, including the Ministerial Committee on the Establishment of World-Class Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers from 2013 to 2015; Member of the Governing Council of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) – 2009 to 2022.

Before he was elected President, Okoye served MAN in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States Branches from 1998 to 2005, and as Vice President from 2006 to 2010.