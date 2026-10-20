Ogun Assembly backs establishment of state police

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has thrown its weight behind the proposed establishment of state police, passing a resolution in support of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026.

The resolution, titled “H.R. No. 194/OG/2025 – Consideration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026 (Establishment of State Police Services),” was passed during plenary, following the consideration of a report by the House Ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review.

The committee, chaired by a former Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, presented its report on 26 clauses and proposed amendments to various sections of the 1999 Constitution.

Presenting the report, Oluomo took the proposed amendments one after another, with lawmakers voting in favour of all the clauses and sections contained in the proposals.

The amendments covered various aspects of the bill, including the substitution, insertion and alteration of specific constitutional provisions aimed at providing a legal framework for the establishment of state police services.

Following the consideration of the proposed amendments, Oluomo moved a motion for the adoption of the committee’s report. The motion was seconded by Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju and subsequently supported by the lawmakers through a voice vote.

The House Leader, Hon. Yusuf Sherif, thereafter moved a motion for the adoption of the report as a resolution of the Assembly. The motion was seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon. Omolola Bakare, and unanimously supported by members through a voice vote.

Speaking after the passage of the resolution, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, said the Assembly had joined other state legislatures across the country in supporting the establishment of state police, describing the decision as historic.

Elemide said the resolution reflected the position of the lawmakers and the people of Ogun State on the need to strengthen the country’s security architecture through the establishment of state police services.

According to him, the initiative would help improve security measures and enhance the protection of lives and property, while promoting the social well-being and economic development of the state.

He added that the proposed establishment of state police was an important step towards addressing security challenges and strengthening the capacity to safeguard communities.

Following the passage of the resolution, the Speaker directed that a clean copy of the document be prepared and transmitted to the National Assembly to formally communicate Ogun State’s support for the proposed constitutional amendment.

The resolution forms part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process through which state legislatures are considering proposed changes to the 1999 Constitution, including the proposal to establish state police services.