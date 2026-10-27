Cameroon suspends opposition party

Paul Biya

Authorities have suspended the Cameroon National Salvation Front (FSNC) of opposition figure Issa Tchiroma Bakary, in Gambian exile, for three months, the minister for territorial administration announced Tuesday.

Bakary, a former minister, had rallied young people seeking change during the presidential election of a year ago, won by 93-year-old Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982.

Territorial administration minister Paul Atanga Nji suspended the party, according to a statement, on grounds of “incitement to insurrection” and “serious disturbance of public order,” saying this had occurred “before, during and after the presidential election of October 12, 2025.”

The statement warned the party could face legal challenge if it did not accept the sanction.

After declaring himself the winner of the election, Bakary repeatedly called on supporters to defend his “victory”, triggering protests in major cities that were brutally suppressed, resulting in a number of deaths with the government yet to provide a toll.

Thereafter Bakary went into exile in Gambia.

The temporary suspension of the party, which has two members of parliament, comes ahead of local and parliamentary elections, scheduled for early 2027 after multiple postponements.