2027: I won’t step down for ADC, Kwankwaso declares

Kwankwaso

…says party no better than APC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has ruled out withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race in favour of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, declaring that the opposition party offers no better alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kwankwaso’s declaration comes amid opposition manoeuvres ahead of the election, with the NDC chieftain accusing the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of promoting claims that his ticket with Peter Obi is working for the APC or may step down for the ADC candidate at the last minute.

In a statement on Sunday, Kwankwaso accused the ADC campaign team of directing unnecessary attacks at him, Obi and the NDC instead of selling its own candidate to Nigerians.

“We will not withdraw our candidature for the ADC or any other party,” he declared.

Kwankwaso also dismissed suggestions that the NDC ticket was acting on behalf of the ruling party, insisting that it remained committed to contesting the election.

“The OK ticket is neither working for nor acting on behalf of the APC or any of its candidates. We see no possibility or reason to withdraw from the presidential race in favour of the ADC candidate or any other,” he said.

Turning his attention to the ADC campaign council, Kwankwaso urged it to address allegations levelled against its presidential candidate by Vice-President Kashim Shettima rather than attack the NDC ticket.

He also rejected the ADC’s claim to being an alternative to the APC-led government, which he accused of failing Nigerians.

“The APC-led government has failed Nigerians. The ADC offers no better alternative,” Kwankwaso declared.

Presenting the NDC as a stronger opposition platform, he said his ticket with Obi had the credibility, capacity and nationwide support to unite the country and tackle insecurity, education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and economic challenges.

Kwankwaso urged supporters and well-meaning Nigerians to remain committed to the party’s electoral victory, describing the NDC as the country’s most formidable opposition party.

“I therefore urge all our supporters and well-meaning Nigerians to continue working toward the victory of our great party,” he said.