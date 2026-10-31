Atiku accuses INEC of shielding officials behind voter register fraud

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of concealing evidence and shielding officials implicated in irregularities in the voter register, warning that the scandal threatens the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku said INEC’s admission that AI-generated images and other irregularities had entered the register through registration officers exposed a grave failure of leadership and safeguards at the electoral body, raising fresh questions about the integrity of the database on which millions of Nigerians depend to exercise their franchise.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku demanded the identification and prosecution of officials involved, full disclosure of evidence and an independent forensic audit of the voter register.

He described INEC’s explanation of how the register was compromised as an attempt to evade responsibility.

“That is a disgraceful evasion, not an answer. Even ordinary WhatsApp, Facebook and email accounts appear to have stronger security safeguards than those INEC’s ICT director described on national television. How can the database holding the votes of millions of Nigerians be less secure than a personal social media account?” he asked.

Atiku said the Commission must disclose how the register was compromised, identify every officer involved and explain why those implicated had not been suspended or prosecuted.

“Amupitan cannot admit the misconduct, withhold the perpetrators’ identities and expect Nigerians to accept ignorance as an excuse. He must account for this failure now,” he said.

The former vice president also demanded an independent forensic audit, citing allegations that more than 20 million AI-generated images may have been involved.

He warned against any attempt by INEC to quietly remove disputed records without preserving evidence of how the irregularities occurred.

“Preserve every voter record, image file, access log and audit trail. Let accredited independent experts, political parties, civil society and credible international observers examine the evidence. No disputed record should be certified until the audit is complete,” he said.

Atiku further accused INEC of ignoring opposition parties’ demand for disclosure of companies contracted to produce sensitive election materials, insisting that secrecy over the contractors and their operating protocols was incompatible with a credible election.

He demanded that the Commission publish the contractors’ identities and explain the safeguards governing their work, arguing that opposition parties deserved the same information available to the APC-led Federal Government.

The former vice president threatened legal action if INEC failed to disclose the information and account for the alleged misconduct.

“If INEC refuses to disclose the truth, we will go to court and compel it. Every official found to have tampered with the register must be prosecuted,” he said.

Atiku also urged opposition leaders and the international community to demand full disclosure, an independent audit and accountability, accusing President Bola Tinubu’s government of enabling the crisis by allowing INEC to evade scrutiny.

He said the Commission could not demand public trust while withholding evidence and shielding those responsible.

“Name the culprits, expose the contractors and submit the register and election materials to independent scrutiny. Until then, its assurances are worthless. The credibility of the 2027 election is on the line,” he said.