2 African countries that were never colonised

The European scramble for African countries in the late 19th century saw Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Italy and Spain take control of large parts of the continent.

However, Ethiopia and Liberia are widely recognised as the two African countries that avoided permanent European colonisation.

1. Ethiopia

Ethiopia preserved its independence during the Scramble for Africa, most famously defeating Italy at the Battle of Adwa in 1896.

Under Emperor Menelik II, Ethiopian forces defeated the invading Italian army, forcing Italy to recognise Ethiopia as an independent state.

Italy invaded Ethiopia again in 1935 and occupied the country until 1941. However, the occupation was temporary, and Ethiopia regained its independence after Italian forces were defeated during World War II.

2. Liberia

Liberia became an independent republic in 1847 after being established as a settlement for formerly enslaved Black people from the United States.

As European powers divided Africa among themselves during the colonial era, Liberia remained an independent African state. It faced territorial and political pressure from European powers, particularly Britain and France, but was never incorporated into a European colonial empire.

Today, Ethiopia and Liberia are generally recognised as the two African countries that were never permanently colonised by a European power.

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