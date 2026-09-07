African players in Europe: Mbeumo fires solo goal as United draw

Manchester United’s Cameroonian midfielder #19 Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 6, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Cameroon striker Bryan Mbeumo scored a superb solo goal for Manchester United, who surrendered the lead twice in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Everton at the weekend.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO (Manchester United)

Mbeumo struck in the 46th minute, racing through to drill a fierce finish past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It was the 27-year-old’s second goal in three games this term after scoring in the 5-2 win against Ipswich.

SPAIN

NICOLAS PEPE (Villarreal)

Ivorian winger Pepe opened the scoring for Villarreal with his second goal of the season in a 3-2 La Liga defeat by Deportivo La Coruna. The former Arsenal forward curled home brilliantly to take advantage of Deportivo’s goalkeeper coming out and failing to reach the ball.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Deportivo La Coruna)

Promoted Depor recorded an impressive victory at Villarreal and it was mostly thanks to a sensational display from key striker Aubameyang. The 37-year-old former Gabon international set up goals for Luismi Cruz and Zakaria Eddahchouri to pull the Galician side level. Then, in the final stages, Aubameyang charged through and slid home for his fourth goal in four games.

ITALY

ASSANE DIAO (Como)

Senegal winger Diao scored in each half as Champions League qualifiers Como came from behind to hammer Genoa 4-1 in Serie A. His first goal came from a volley and the second through a shot into the corner of the net.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy showed the full range of his game when he scored a goal and created another in Borussia’s stunning 3-2 comeback Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim. With the hosts 2-0 up, the Guinea international cut the lead by chipping over the Hoffenheim ‘keeper with 61 minutes gone. Just five minutes later, Guirassy threaded an expert pass for Fabio Silva to equalise.

BILAL EL KHANNOUSS (Stuttgart)

Moroccan El Khannouss’s excellent solo goal stunned Cologne and put Stuttgart on track for a dominant 4-1 victory. The former Leicester player collected the ball well outside the box and nutmegged two Cologne defenders before blasting a low shot into the bottom left corner.

FRANCE

ERNEST NUAMAH (Lyon)

The Ghana winger, who suffered a serious ankle injury last year, completed the scoring on 53 minutes for Lyon in a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Auxerre. Nuamah won the player-of-the-match award after also setting up the opening goal.