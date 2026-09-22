One child missing, nine rescued in Anambra flood

By Vincent Ujumadu

One child is missing while nine others, including two adults, have been rescued after their school bus became trapped in floodwater along the Nibo–Isiagu Road in Awka, Anambra State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday following a downpour, as the schoolchildren and the adults accompanying them were reportedly heading to school.

The Anambra State Police Command said its Safe School Operatives, working with members of the community, mobilised to the scene after receiving information about the incident and rescued nine victims.

The command said it had activated a search and rescue operation for the missing child.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the search operation was being conducted in collaboration with community members and other relevant stakeholders.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, had directed that the search be sustained and expanded until the missing child was located.

He appealed to residents, particularly those living or operating around the affected route, to provide the police and other responding agencies with information that could assist in the search.

The police spokesperson also urged parents, guardians, school authorities and motorists to exercise extreme caution around flooded roads, bridges and waterways during periods of heavy rainfall.

He advised parents and guardians to ensure that children do not attempt to cross flooded or otherwise dangerous routes.

Ikenga said the command remained committed to protecting schoolchildren and would continue to strengthen collaboration with communities and relevant agencies under the Safe School Initiative to prevent avoidable loss of lives during emergencies.