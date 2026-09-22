Mbappe misses France training with illness ahead of Zidane debut

Mbappe

By Adegboyega Adeleye

France captain Kylian Mbappe missed training on Tuesday after developing flu-like symptoms, casting doubt over his availability for the team’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The Real Madrid forward remained at France’s training base while new coach Zinedine Zidane led the rest of the squad through the session, according to the French Football Federation.

The session was Zidane’s second since taking charge of France, with the former midfielder preparing for his first match as coach against Türkiye in Kocaeli on Friday.

Mbappe’s condition has raised an early selection concern for Zidane as he begins his tenure with the national team after replacing Didier Deschamps following the 2026 World Cup.

France are also scheduled to face Belgium home and away and host Italy during the international window.

Vanguard News