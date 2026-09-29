Full list: 10 African countries with the most gold refineries

Africa is home to some of the world’s biggest gold-producing countries, with several nations increasingly investing in local refineries to process gold before it is exported.

Gold refining has become an important part of efforts by African governments to increase the value they derive from their mineral resources and reduce the export of raw or semi-processed gold.

Recent research published in 2026 shows that Ghana has the highest reported number of gold refineries in Africa, followed by Zambia, while Uganda and Tanzania also have multiple refining facilities.

However, the exact number varies between sources because some databases count only established refineries, while others include smaller refining companies and facilities operating under customs or bonded arrangements.

Here are the African countries with the highest reported number of gold refineries.

1. Ghana — 5 refineries

Ghana has the highest reported number of gold refineries in Africa, with five facilities identified in recent research.

The country’s position reflects its importance as one of Africa’s leading gold producers and its efforts to process more of its gold domestically.

The US Department of Commerce has identified several Ghanaian gold-refining companies, including Gold Coast Refinery, Goldridge Refinery, M&C Gold and Precious Metals Refinery, Mentrx Refinery, Royal Ghana Gold and Sahara Royal Gold Refinery.

Ghana has also introduced measures aimed at expanding domestic gold refining and increasing the amount of value generated from the country’s gold resources.

2. Zambia — 4 refineries

Zambia has four reported gold refineries, making it one of Africa’s major gold-refining centres.

The country’s refining industry has developed alongside efforts to increase formal gold production and processing.

Recent research places Zambia second on the continent based on the number of reported refining facilities.

3. Uganda — 3 refineries

Uganda has three reported gold refineries, according to 2026 research.

The country’s gold industry is particularly significant because Uganda has developed a substantial gold-processing and trading sector.

However, the number can be higher depending on what is classified as a refinery. Some companies operate under customs or bonded-warehouse arrangements and also carry out gold refining.

The US Department of Commerce’s database, for example, identifies several Ugandan refinery operators, including Afriswiss Gold Refinery, Bullion Refinery, Carvataro Refinery, Euro Gold Refinery and Icon2 Gold Refinery.

This difference highlights the difficulty of establishing a single definitive figure for Africa’s gold-refining industry.

4. Tanzania — 3 refineries

Tanzania also has three reported gold refineries.

The country has invested heavily in developing domestic gold processing as it seeks to increase government revenue and reduce the export of unprocessed minerals.

Tanzania’s first major gold refinery, the Mwanza Precious Metals Refinery, was launched in 2021. The facility was reported to have a capacity of up to 480kg of gold per day at 99.99% purity.

The country’s refining industry has continued to expand as Tanzania strengthens its position as one of Africa’s major gold producers.

5. South Africa — 1 major refinery

South Africa has one major gold refinery, Rand Refinery.

Although its refinery count is lower than Ghana’s or Zambia’s, South Africa remains one of the continent’s most important gold-refining centres.

Rand Refinery has a long history and is the only gold refinery in Africa on the London Bullion Market Association’s Good Delivery List.

The refinery has historically processed gold from South Africa and other countries in the region.

This means the number of refineries alone does not necessarily indicate the size or importance of a country’s refining industry.

6. Sudan — 1 refinery

Sudan has one reported operating gold refinery, while additional facilities have been reported as being developed.

The country’s gold industry is significant, although political instability and conflict have affected mining, processing and exports.

Sudan’s first major gold refinery was established in Khartoum and was designed to process hundreds of kilograms of gold per day.

7. Rwanda — 1 refinery

Rwanda has one major gold refinery, which began operations in 2019.

The country has sought to position itself as a regional hub for precious-metal trading and processing despite not being among Africa’s largest gold producers.

8. Zimbabwe — 1 refinery

Zimbabwe has one reported gold refinery.

The country is a significant gold producer and has been working to increase formal gold production and domestic processing.

Gold is one of Zimbabwe’s major sources of mineral export revenue.

9. South Sudan — 1 refinery

South Sudan has one reported gold refinery, launched in Juba in 2023.

The facility was described as the country’s first and only gold refinery.

The development is part of efforts to formalise South Sudan’s gold sector and process more of the country’s gold domestically.

10. Kenya — 1 major refinery, with more planned

Kenya has one government-supported gold refinery, although the country’s wider refining sector includes other companies providing refining services.

Kenya is also planning additional refineries as it seeks to develop its mining sector and capture more value from locally produced gold.

Recent reports indicate that at least three new gold refineries are being planned in Kenya, which could significantly change the country’s position in the coming years.

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