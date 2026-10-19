Tompolo mourns Uduaghan, hails role in Niger Delta peace

Uduaghan

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has mourned former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, crediting him with contributing to peace in the Niger Delta.

Tompolo, in a condolence statement issued by his media consultant, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, on Monday, said Uduaghan played a significant role during the peak of militancy in the oil-producing region.

He recalled the former governor’s support for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the pipeline surveillance arrangement introduced during the administrations of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement said Tompolo received news of Uduaghan’s death with sadness, adding that he did not expect the announcement at this time.

It read, “Tompolo recalled the role of the former governor during the days of militancy in the Niger Delta; how the former governor supported the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the pipeline surveillance job awarded during the time of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.”

The Tantita chairman described Uduaghan’s death as a great loss and said the former governor would be greatly missed.

He also prayed to God to give the deceased’s family and other mourners the strength to bear the loss.