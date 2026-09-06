Plateau Police warn against illegal drone operations

Police

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS- The Plateau State Police Command has warned individuals and corporate organisations against operating drones without the necessary approvals, saying offenders risk arrest, confiscation of their equipment and prosecution.

The Command said the warning became necessary to enhance security, protect critical infrastructure and ensure proper regulation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs, popularly known as drones, across the state.

In a public notice issued on Sunday the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, remained the sole agency authorised to issue permits and approvals for drone operations in Nigeria.

According to the police, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, particularly Part 17 on Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, RPAS, prohibit the operation of drones without the necessary approval and an approved security programme.

The Command explained that operators are required to submit their security programme ahead of operations and provide details of their intended flight locations, schedules and safety measures.

It added that the regulations prohibit the use of drones for unlawful activities, including the transportation of unauthorised cargo, weapons or explosives.

The police further warned against using drones in any manner capable of causing death, serious bodily injury, damage to property or the environment, or endangering public safety.

The statement also advised drone operators to comply with established safety protocols, including maintaining visual contact with their drones, observing approved flight altitudes and avoiding restricted or no-fly zones.

The Command warned that the unauthorised use of drones to invade people’s privacy could amount to harassment, intimidation, trespass or conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

“The Command hereby cautions individuals and corporate bodies against illegal drone operations and advises them to comply with extant regulations,” the statement said.

It added that the Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, would deploy all lawful means to arrest offenders, impound drones operated in violation of the regulations and prosecute those found culpable.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious drone activities to the nearest police station or the Command’s Control Room.

The Command said it would not allow Plateau State’s airspace to become “a theatre of lawlessness” capable of compromising public safety and security.