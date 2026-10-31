Police repel bandits’ attack on Kebbi community

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has said that it is aware of the security incident in Ribah, Zuru Local Government Area, on 30th October 2026, when suspected bandits launched two successive attacks on the community.

Police image maker, in a statement on Saturday, revealed that the first incident occurred at about 7:25 pm, when the assailants attempted to block Rambo Junction along the Ribah–Dirin Daji Road under Zuru emirate, as their attempt was promptly foiled by the joint security forces comprising the police, military and local vigilante group, who engaged them in a gun duel and dispersed them.

The statement added that the attackers later regrouped and returned, shooting sporadically from different directions within the town.

However, during the ensuing exchange, one Hassan Boder, aged 47, a security guard at a newly constructed filling station along Ribah–Kanya Road, was fatally hit by a bullet. Upon receipt of a distress call, the joint security team swiftly mobilised, engaged the attackers and successfully repelled them.

Usman explained that security operations have since been intensified, with aggressive patrols ongoing to dominate the area and efforts underway to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Yes, we are aware of the attack and we have repelled it by forcing the terrorists to retreat due to superior firepower. The combined security forces have dominated the area to prevent further attacks on the communities,” he said.