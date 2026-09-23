Harvey Weinstein resentenced to 15 years in prison for 2006 sex assault

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court to be sentenced for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, in New York on September 23, 2026. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was at the center of abuse allegations that spurred the MeToo movement in Hollywood, will be sentenced again Wednesday for sexually assaulting a former production assistant. Weinstein, 74, faces at least two decades in prison for forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on Miriam Haley, one of dozens of women who have made accusations against the “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” producer. (Photo by Barry Williams / POOL / AFP)

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was at the center of abuse allegations that spurred the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, was resentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant.

Weinstein, 74, forcibly performed oral sex in 2006 on Miriam Haley, one of dozens of women who have made accusations against the “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” producer.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in 2020 for the sexual assault, but it was overturned on appeal in 2024. A jury found him guilty again in 2025 after a retrial in New York.

He made a last-ditch plea for leniency Wednesday as he addressed a packed Manhattan courthouse, where Haley sat in the audience.

“I am not a violent man, have some mercy,” said Weinstein, who wore a dark suit with a red tie and sat in a wheelchair, which he is bound to due to health issues.

“I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt,” he added.

Prosecutors had sought 20 years in prison for Weinstein, while his lawyers warned that a longer sentence would likely see him die in prison.

Haley told the court that she had suffered a “life sentence” and suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after Weinstein assaulted her.

She said that Weinstein “abused his position of power” and that she “felt embarrassed that he thought I was so insignificant that he dared to do something like this.”

– MeToo movement –

Weinstein once ruled Hollywood as a kingpin powerful enough to make or break projects and careers.

But investigations by The New Yorker and The New York Times exposed a raft of abusive behavior and prompted an avalanche of allegations from more than 80 people.

Weinstein is also to be resentenced in California for the 2013 rape and assault of an actress in a Los Angeles hotel room, after an appeals court in June upheld the conviction but vacated his 16-year prison term.

Meanwhile, a New York judge in May declared a mistrial in a separate case after jurors failed to reach a verdict on allegations he sexually assaulted actor Jessica Mann.

It was the third time Mann had taken the stand against Weinstein after a 2020 guilty verdict was overturned due to mishandling of witnesses, and a 2025 case ended in mistrial after a jury-room feud.

Prosecutors later said they would not pursue a fourth trial in Mann’s case.

Weinstein underwent a spectacular fall from his position astride the world of show business when the first allegations against him exploded into public view.

The ensuing furor snowballed into the global #MeToo movement and a reckoning that rocked the world of entertainment, with multiple men called to account for abusing their positions to exploit young women in the industry.

AFP