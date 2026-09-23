Ebola: NCDC places Nigeria on high alert

ABUJA — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has placed Nigeria on high alert following an update on the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, disclosed this in a health advisory, saying preparatory activities were ongoing to strengthen the country’s readiness to respond to any potential threat.

He said the measures would continue to be reviewed in line with the evolving epidemiological situation and public health risk assessment.

As part of enhanced surveillance, the NCDC advised travellers arriving from countries with active or relevant EVD transmission to complete the Health Declaration Form and comply with follow-up measures.

“Passengers from all other countries are exempted from completing the form at this time,” the advisory stated.

The Centre also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant for symptoms associated with EVD and promptly seek medical attention where necessary.

It advised members of the public to report relevant travel or exposure history to health officials where applicable.

The NCDC said the advisory followed a dynamic risk assessment and consultations with public health experts and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

It reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerians through evidence-based surveillance, preparedness and response to public health threats.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported a total of 7,672 confirmed Ebola cases, including 3,699 deaths, as of September 20, 2026, based on data up to September 19.

The update showed that 886 patients were hospitalised in isolation, representing an increase of 58 confirmed cases and 23 deaths from the previous report issued on September 19.

The 58 new cases were reported in Ituri with 38 cases, North Kivu with 14, Haut-Uélé with five and Tshopo with one.

The report also said 1,879 people who tested positive for Bundibugyo virus had recovered.

It added that 79.9 per cent of identified contacts of confirmed cases were under follow-up in affected provinces.

Since the previous European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report of September 18, a further 197 confirmed cases and 94 deaths had been reported.