Man Utd consider Howe, Nagelsmann, Conte to replace under-fire Carrick

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 25, 2026. Bournemouth won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United are considering Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte as potential replacements for head coach Michael Carrick, whose future is in serious doubt following the club’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, sources have told ESPN.

According to ESPN, the defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday intensified pressure on Carrick, coming five days after United suffered a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League. The club have now gone eight games without a win in all competitions and sit 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

ESPN reports that United have begun weighing up alternative managerial options, with former Newcastle United manager Howe and ex-Germany head coach Nagelsmann among the names being considered.

Conte, who left Napoli in the summer, would also be open to discussions if United contacted him, the report added.

United had reportedly conducted due diligence on several coaches before deciding to appoint Carrick on a two-year contract in May, following his successful interim spell.

The former Manchester United midfielder is now facing an uncertain future after failing to secure a response from his players following the heavy defeat to Como.

Carrick dropped captain Bruno Fernandes for the Bournemouth game after the midfielder’s criticism of the team’s approach against Como, but United delivered another disappointing performance at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth scored three times through Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson, capitalising on defensive errors to deepen United’s crisis.

Speaking after the defeat, Carrick said he was unsure what the club would decide about his future.

“I totally understand the situation,” he said. “I am not expecting anything, I’m carrying on as normal. I love this place. I’ll always carry on doing what I think is the best for the football club.”

United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with further difficult fixtures against Aston Villa and Liverpool looming as they seek to arrest their slide.