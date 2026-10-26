Over 40 killed in attack on Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia

At least 43 people have been killed and 18 others wounded in an attack targeting villages, Orthodox Christian churches and homes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, according to residents and a conflict monitoring organisation.

The attack occurred on Saturday in Shirka district, about 270 kilometres south of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Residents and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (ACLED) reported the casualties to AFP on Monday, with local accounts suggesting that the death toll could be higher.

ACLED said the attack was believed to be religiously motivated and targeted Orthodox Christians, adding that it triggered clashes with local militias that continued through Saturday afternoon and evening.

A resident told AFP by telephone that the attack claimed the lives of two family members, while several relatives were reportedly taken hostage in Chole ward of Shirka district.

“My sister and uncle were killed, and several of my relatives were taken hostage in Chole ward of Shirka district,” the resident said, requesting anonymity.

The resident estimated the death toll at 44, while another local source put the figure at 51.

A deacon from one of the affected churches said the killings had left the community devastated and called on the government to restore security.

“We are deeply shocked by these tragic killings and are appealing to the government to intervene and restore security,” the deacon said, putting the death toll at 46.

He added that some residents had sought refuge in nearby churches following the attack.

The state-run Ethiopia Human Rights Commission said it was “following the situation” but did not provide further details.

Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region, has a population of about 40 million and has experienced a prolonged insurgency and tensions among Muslim, Protestant and Orthodox Christian communities.

ACLED said attacks against Orthodox Christians in the region had increased since February 2023, with a further escalation reported since last year.

It remains unclear whether the latest violence involved the Oromo Liberation Front, the main insurgent group operating in the region.

Although political and ethnic representation have been central to the insurgency, religion has also been used to mobilise fighters.

Ethiopia continues to grapple with several internal conflicts, including renewed heavy fighting in the northern Tigray region last month.

The country’s restrictions on media access have made independent verification of reports from conflict-affected areas difficult.