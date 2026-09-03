2027: We won’t boycott polls despite INEC’s provocation — ADC

…says party ready to stand against illegality, intimidation

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that it would not boycott any aspect of the 2027 general elections, despite what it described as regrettable and provocative administrative decisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The State Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Chizy Enyi, Esq., who spoke in Port Harcourt, Thursday, disclosed that the party was fully prepared to stand against any form of alleged illegality aimed at subverting the political will of the people.

Enyi emphasised that while the party holds concerns over the operational transparency of INEC to conduct a credible poll, it ruled opting out of the elections.

“We will not boycott the 2027 polls despite INEC’s provocations. We are fully ready to resist any form of illegality at the polls to ensure the will of the people is not subverted by INEC or any political grouping, or the Rainbow Coalition.

Enyi raised an alarm over recent administrative adjustments within the electoral body, specifically questioning the sudden redeployment of key electoral officers across local government areas in the state.

The spokesman said information available to the party suggests that seven officials were transferred out of Rivers State under circumstances that demand urgent official explanation, questioning the national body if such a decision was only peculiar to the state or national.

He said, “Information available to us indicates that seven electoral officers previously serving in Rivers State have been redeployed. We have received disturbing reports suggesting some of these officers were targeted because they were perceived as unwilling to compromise their professional independence.”

Enyi particularly pointed to alleged political interference in the deployment process, demanding that INEC publicly clarify its alleged closeness with the Rainbow Coalition.

Enyi specifically called on the Commission to confirm or deny claims regarding the involvement of individuals attempting to exercise control over electoral operations in sensitive areas like Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

In a broader political climate, the ADC cautioned against public statements by high-ranking politicians that create the impression of a predetermined outcome for the 2027 elections.

He stressed the need to protect the recruitment process for ad hoc election workers, warning against any partisan attempt to compile lists of personnel for sensitive polling duties.

He said, “Electoral officers are not the property of any political party, coalition, or government official; they must answer only to the Constitution and the lawful authority of INEC. We are not presenting these allegations as established facts, but we are demanding that INEC confirm or deny them transparently, because Rivers people deserve clear answers.

“Elections are not won by proclamation, political connections, or controlling electoral personnel; they are won by the legitimate votes of the people.

“We are calling on civil society organisations, the media, and election observers to monitor preparations closely, as we demand full transparency, neutrality, and accountability to guarantee a free and fair contest in 2027.”