2027: People’s will must prevail — Catholic bishops

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — Catholic bishops in Nigeria have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and candidates contesting the 2027 general elections to ensure that the will of the electorate prevails and desist from manipulating the electoral process.

The bishops also commended the resilience of voters in Osun State during the recently held governorship election, urging Nigerians to come out, vote and ensure their votes count in the 2027 elections.

The call was made on Sunday at the opening Mass of the second 2026 Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo at St Benedict Cathedral, Osogbo.

Speaking at the ceremony, CBCN President and Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, urged elected and appointed political office holders, including the President, governors, National Assembly members, ministers and local government chairmen, to ensure a genuine level playing field for all political actors.

Ndagoso specifically urged INEC to improve on its performance in the Osun governorship election and ensure that the 2027 elections are transparent, free, fair and credible.

“Conducting credible elections is within our power,” he said, adding that concerted efforts were needed by the Federal and state governments to secure the country, address hunger and destitution and restore citizens’ trust in government.

“We have the resources. The challenge is the lack of political will to ensure a better life for all citizens,” he said.

The CBCN president said despite the failure of democracy to fully deliver on its promise of a better life, Nigerians remained committed to democratic rule and expected it to provide a better future.

He said the fact that Nigerians had not demanded a return to military rule despite flawed, violent and frustrating elections should be seen as evidence of their continued commitment to democracy.

Ndagoso, however, expressed concern over growing disenchantment and fears that the electoral process could be manipulated, warning that distrust could discourage voters from participating in elections.

“Nigerians are simply asking the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that it delivers free, fair, and credible elections,” he said.

He also urged the commission to ensure that voter cards were readily available to eligible Nigerians and remove obstacles that could prevent citizens from voting.

“Anything short of transparent, free, fair and credible elections in 2027 would be a serious disservice to our country,” Ndagoso said.

He called on the political class to act in the national interest and urged eligible voters to participate actively in the elections.

He also warned voters against selling their votes and urged youths to resist attempts by politicians to recruit them for thuggery and electoral violence.

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Rev. John Oyejola, appealed to political leaders to change their approach to governance and provide better living conditions for Nigerians.

Oyejola questioned why Nigerians continued to suffer hunger “in the midst of plenty,” while urging political actors ahead of the 2027 elections to shun violence and ensure a level playing field.

He warned that political power acquired through violence, fraud, manipulation or intimidation could have grave consequences.

“If you subvert the will of the people, you may deceive institutions, you may intimidate communities, you may manipulate processes, but you cannot deceive the Almighty God,” he said.

The bishop also cautioned Nigerians against vote-buying, saying, “a society cannot rise when its people trade their destiny for temporary gains.”

Also speaking, the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Most Rev. Michael Francis Crotty, urged Nigerians not to succumb to voter apathy but to participate actively in the democratic process.

Crotty, who represents the Pope in Nigeria, stressed the importance of citizens participating in elections to ensure that their votes count.

“The most important part is for citizens to be engaged in the democratic process, to make their votes count and use the democratic process to build up the future of Nigerian society,” he said.