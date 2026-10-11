Petrol: Marketers hike pump price in Abuja, Lagos by N29/litre

By Udeme Akpan & Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Days after the Federal Government announced measures to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on consumers, petroleum marketers have increased petrol pump prices by up to N29 per litre in Abuja.

Checks across the nation’s capital on Sunday showed that AA Rano and AYM Shafa increased their pump prices to N1,409 per litre from N1,380 per litre last week.

Similarly, an NNPC Retail outlet in Azhata, Jikwoyi District, increased its pump price to N1,405 per litre from N1,380, while MRS, a partner retail outlet of Dangote Refinery, raised its price to N1,405 per litre from N1,370.

The increases came despite the Federal Government’s petrol discount initiative, under which the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) extended its N66-per-litre discount until October 31, 2026.

The discount, introduced on October 1 to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, reduced NNPC Retail’s N1,405 pump price to N1,339 per litre for customers who pay digitally through its mobile application.

The Federal Government said the initiative was being funded through NNPC Retail’s decision to forgo its profit margin rather than through public funds, stressing that it did not amount to a return to petrol subsidy.

In Lagos, some stations in Ikorodu and other locations sold petrol at N1,360 per litre, while outlets in Coker, Orile and Second Rainbow retailed the product at N1,350 per litre.

However, some independent oil marketers sold petrol at between N1,360 and N1,400 per litre, depending on location.

The latest increases reflect continuing pressure on domestic petrol prices following the rise in global crude oil prices amid the Middle East conflict.

In a statement, NNPC Limited said its discount was intended to provide relief to consumers during the period of elevated global market uncertainty.

It stated: “We recognise that higher petrol prices affect everyday life, from the cost of commuting to the expenses of running a business. We understand the strain on families and livelihoods, and this discount is intended to provide direct relief to customers during this difficult period.

“Following the statement by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, on 8 October 2026, NNPC Limited reiterates its commitment to working with the government and stakeholders to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on households, businesses and the wider economy.

“Before the announcement, NNPC Limited had introduced a sales discount on 1 October 2026 to commemorate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary. This will now continue until 31 October 2026 across NNPC Retail stations nationwide. This discount is a customer relief initiative and does not represent the reintroduction of petroleum subsidy.

“This initiative supports the government’s responsible and proactive approach to providing practical relief to Nigerians during a period of heightened global market uncertainty. The initiative applies to NNPC Retail outlets and does not establish a uniform national pump price or alter the market-based pricing framework applicable to petroleum products.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to reliable product supply and collaboration with the government and stakeholders to help ease the burden on Nigerians. We therefore urge the public to disregard any interpretation of this discount as a subsidy restoration.”

It added: “We appreciate Nigerians’ continued patronage and support, and remain committed to clear communication about our products, prices and customer initiatives.”