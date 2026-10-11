Zelensky says Russia hit power plant ‘after’ Trump’s energy ceasefire announcement

Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Russia had attacked an energy plant after US President Donald Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” between the two countries.

“The Russians struck a power plant in Kyiv with a ‘shahed’ drone,” Zelensky said in a social media post, adding that strikes on other energy facilities followed in the Kharkiv region.

“And all of this happened AFTER the President of the United States made his statement about an energy ceasefire,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Zelensky was quick to say this was news to him and there has so far been no response from Moscow.

Vanguard News