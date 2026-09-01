2027: Opposition unity still possible despite Atiku, Obi absence — NDC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has said opposition parties can still forge a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections despite the absence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from Monday’s National Opposition Summit in Abuja.

A chieftain of the NDC and the party’s Lagos Central senatorial candidate, Ladipo Johnson, stated this on Tuesday while speaking on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu.

The summit was convened to explore the possibility of building a united opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Johnson said the absence of Atiku and Obi should not be interpreted as a lack of interest in the proposed alliance, stressing that political parties had an important role to play in ongoing negotiations.

“We have to keep aspiring, but I wouldn’t say that the absence of the gentlemen means that it was not a serious occasion,” he said.

He explained that opposition parties needed to reach an understanding before presidential candidates became fully involved in the process.

“You understand that the party has an important role in party politics and usually at this stage of such negotiations, it is the party that really dots the I’s and crosses the T’s,” Johnson said.

According to him, opposition parties would be stronger if they worked together to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“One thing is clear, the stronger we are, the better for us. We have to come together to make sure that we give Nigerians an opportunity, an alternative that is credible and strong,” he said.

Johnson said the proposed alliance should go beyond merely defeating the APC, adding that it should seek to restore public confidence and address Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

“That is strong enough to give Nigerians more confidence. I’m not saying we’re not strong as individual parties. We will give them more confidence that hope and help is on the way to get Nigerians away from the economic doldrums they have faced in recent times and the insecurities,” he said.

‘Parties may support common candidate’

On whether the NDC’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, could step aside for another opposition candidate, Johnson said the current negotiations differed from previous political arrangements involving the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

He said opposition parties could work together without necessarily merging or requiring their candidates to join another party.

“Right now, there is a possibility of working together. I doubt if anyone will be leaving somewhere to join someone else or whatever,” he said.

Johnson explained that parties could retain their identities while agreeing to support a common presidential candidate.

“What you can have is that if you feel it is going to work, then the candidates of a party might go on and other parties will say we are supporting these two people to bring about a unified whatever against the government in power,” he said.

He added that discussions at the summit were based on the principle of having one presidential candidate supported by the participating opposition parties, without deciding which party the candidate must come from.

“It is still a possibility,” he said.

Johnson also argued that the emergence of the NDC and the reported pairing of Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not prevent other parties from joining the alliance or supporting the ticket before the election.

He stressed that opposition parties should remain open to negotiations and continue pursuing a broader alliance.

‘It’s not just about defeating Tinubu’

Johnson said any opposition alliance should be driven by the desire to provide Nigerians with a better alternative rather than simply removing President Bola Tinubu or the APC from power.

“It is not just about getting rid of President Bola Tinubu or the APC. For us, in the NDC, especially my two principals, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, it is about presenting something better,” he said.

He described Kwankwaso’s decision to support Obi as an act of statesmanship, saying the former Kano State governor had placed broader national interests above personal ambition.

Johnson said the decision was also influenced by the need to maintain a North-South balance after eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said Kwankwaso had engaged in consultations before reaching the decision to support Obi.

Johnson disputes Atiku’s larger-following claim

Johnson also rejected the argument that Atiku automatically commands a larger grassroots following than Obi.

He attributed a significant portion of Atiku’s 2023 presidential votes to the strength and structure of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, platform on which he contested.

“I believe that Atiku Abubakar has been fortunate, especially at the last election, of representing a major party, which was the PDP. So, if you are looking at the votes he got and say that he has a larger followership than His Excellency Peter Obi, I disagree,” he said.

He added: “I keep telling people that when it comes to organic followership, I don’t think anyone beats both of them, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso.”

On his personal position should the NDC leadership eventually endorse a consensus candidate other than Obi, Johnson said he would abide by the party’s decision.

He said party members were expected to respect decisions reached by the leadership after negotiations.

Johnson also expressed confidence that increased voter turnout in 2027 could favour the opposition, arguing that widespread dissatisfaction with the government could motivate more Nigerians to participate in the election.

“Mass turnout of voters will not be in favour of the ruling party. Nigerians are not mad people,” he said.