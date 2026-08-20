Why I chose to work with Obi — Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has explained that his decision to work with former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on the 2027 presidential ticket was driven by the need to provide Nigerians with competent and accountable leadership.

Kwankwaso, in a message to Nigerians on the commencement of the 2027 presidential campaign, said the country was at a critical crossroads, citing rising living costs, unemployment, insecurity and inadequate investment in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He said millions of Nigerians, particularly young people, were struggling to find meaningful employment, while businesses were facing high operating costs and an uncertain economic environment.

According to him, insecurity has also continued to threaten communities, with terrorism, banditry and kidnapping resulting in the loss of lives, homes and livelihoods.

“Our farmers need security to return to their farms, our children need safe schools, and every Nigerian deserves to live without fear,” he said.

Kwankwaso said the challenges confronting the country were serious but insisted that Nigeria had the human and material resources required to build a prosperous and secure nation.

He said what was needed was leadership with “competence, courage and commitment” to place the interests of Nigerians above personal considerations.

Explaining his decision to partner with Obi, Kwankwaso said: “This is why I have chosen to work with His Excellency, Peter Obi, on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

“Our partnership is not about region, religion or personal ambition. It is about Nigeria.”

He said the partnership was founded on the belief in a Nigeria where government serves the people, hard work is rewarded, young Nigerians can build successful futures in the country and every citizen has a fair opportunity to prosper.

Kwankwaso called on young people, women, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals to join the political movement, urging Nigerians to move beyond divisive politics and focus on issues affecting their daily lives.

He also urged voters to demand accountability, competence and measurable results from public office holders.

“The 2027 election presents Nigerians with an opportunity to choose a new direction,” he said.

Kwankwaso appealed to Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket and candidates of the NDC, while urging supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and responsibly.

“Let us campaign peacefully, responsibly and with the national interest at heart. “Together, we can build a stronger nation and Nigeria will be OK,” he said.