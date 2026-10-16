Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Atiku, Obi, Duke, Makinde no match for Tinubu, APC declares

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) declaring that Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Donald Duke and Engr Seyi Makinde are no match for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Another headline features Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, calling for stronger accountability and more effective justice delivery, and warning that failures by public institutions to comply with established rules and court judgments undermine citizens’ rights.

Vanguard also reports that the Presidential Working Group said it would transmit the National Policing Bill to the National Assembly within two weeks.

Turning to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with a report on how SIM recycling and systemic gaps expose Nigerians to cybercriminals.

The Punch reports that the proposed constitutional amendment to establish State Police has hit a setback, with only five of the 36 State Houses of Assembly having approved the bill as of Thursday, October 15, despite the National Assembly’s 30-day deadline for state legislatures to communicate their positions.

Lastly, The Nation leads with President Bola Tinubu ordering security chiefs to rescue all Nigerians held captive by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

Vanguard News